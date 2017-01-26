Quebec man who fathered children with his daughter gets 15 years

Nathalie Lesage , 49, hugs her sister, Lucie Lesage, 53, at the Gatineau courthouse after a judge sentenced their father, Jacques Lesage, 79, to 15 years in prison for incest and indecent assault on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Joe Lofaro/Postmedia As a judge sentenced Jacques Lesage to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two of his daughters and fathering three children with one of them, the two women joined hands and threw them up in a powerful display of triumph inside a Gatineau courtroom Friday before their supporters burst into a round of applause.

