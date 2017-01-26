Quebec judge accused of buying cocaine faces new hearing and fresh evidence
A Canadian Judicial Council committee set to begin a second inquiry next week into alleged drug use by Superior Court Justice Michel Girouard will hear new evidence from a witness who claims her husband took drugs with the judge. The council, which is chaired by Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin and which reviews the conduct of federally appointed judges, last year found Girouard fit to remain a judge despite the recommendation of an inquiry committee that he be removed.
