Quebec City terror attack an - unspeakable tragedy'
Shock, dismay and revulsion were some of the emotions expressed by local politicians regarding Sunday's terror attack on a Quebec City mosque. Six people were killed and five others injured at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero
|45 min
|no shock here
|2
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|8 hr
|values eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|10 hr
|You Are Fired
|25
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|13 hr
|Trump march on
|4
|Halton police increase patrols around places of...
|20 hr
|Fugitives here
|1
