Quebec City terror attack an - unspeakable tragedy'

Shock, dismay and revulsion were some of the emotions expressed by local politicians regarding Sunday's terror attack on a Quebec City mosque. Six people were killed and five others injured at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City's Ste-Foy neighbourhood shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Quebec, Canada

