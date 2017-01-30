Pope Francis hugs archbishop of Quebe...

Pope Francis hugs archbishop of Quebec, calls for 'mutual...

Pope Francis met with the archbishop of Quebec on Monday to deliver condolences for the shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six on Monday. The Pope was one of several world leaders to speak out in the aftermath of the attack, joining German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and a number of American politicians.

Quebec, Canada

