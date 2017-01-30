Police won't disclose whether fatal T...

Police won't disclose whether fatal Toronto shooting was gang-related

21 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Toronto Police would not disclose whether they believe the brazen fatal shooting of a man on a downtown street is gang related. Anastasios Leventis, who was 39 and lived in Quebec, was gunned down on George Street near Adelaide Street East on Monday afternoon.

