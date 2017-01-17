PM backs Vance in relieving senior mi...

PM backs Vance in relieving senior military commander, but won't say more

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is backing the decision by Canada's chief of the defence staff to relieve his second in command of his duties, but won't say anything more about the controversy swirling around Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Word emerged Monday that Norman was abruptly stripped of his responsibilities by his boss, Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ... 19 hr the best answer 1
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 19 hr Not the best 2 1
News Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst... Thu roy 45
KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " ! Wed Lisa Wraithe - KHAN 2
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Jan 16 lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10) Jan 16 frequent listener 7
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 278,086,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC