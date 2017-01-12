Philippe Couillard expected to shuffle cabinet Monday
Philippe Couillard's cabinet shuffle will likely see Pierre Moreau front and centre, Radio-Canada reports. Radio-Canada is reporting that former minister and MNA for Chateauguay, Pierre Moreau, will return to cabinet in the position of Treasury Board president.
