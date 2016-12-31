Perfume maker bottles Montreal-inspir...

Perfume maker bottles Montreal-inspired scents for city's 375th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

At first whiff, the traffic and grime of Montreal's busy downtown may not seem like the best inspiration for a luxurious perfume, but Claude-Andre Hebert begs to differ. In honour of the city's 375th anniversary, the Montreal-based perfume maker has launched five scents, each inspired by a different area of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... 20 hr Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister Sun Leaf 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... Dec 31 Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec 29 BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC