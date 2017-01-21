Oh mya Canadian anti-Trump protesters turned away at the border
With some unknown number of people swarming toward Washington to protest the peaceful transition of power, their ranks will be slightly smaller than anticipated when it comes to the Canadian contingent. I first saw this news from Jake Tapper on his twitter feed and I'll confess that it took me by surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|15
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Jan 19
|roy
|45
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
|Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|frequent listener
|7
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC