Neighbours describe Quebec shooting suspect as quiet man who loved guns as a kid

Along the sleepy suburban street where the man charged in the Quebec City mosque shooting was raised, neighbours say as a kid he played baseball, swam in backyard pools and explored the nearby forest like many local boys. Alexandre Bissonnette also developed a passion for guns as far back as his pre-teens, recalled one man who has lived across from the 27-year-old suspect's childhood home for about three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.