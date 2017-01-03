Natasha Oakley poses with business partner bestie Devin Brugman......
'Never settle for less than the best friend you deserve': Natasha Oakley poses with business partner bestie Devin Brugman... after admitting to airbrushing her images And Natasha Oakley, 25, touched down in Saint Barthelemy this Sunday alongside her best friend and business partner Devin Brugman. Taking to Instagram to gush about her brunette pal, Natasha shared a photo of the pair dancing together in a popular restaurant, alongside the caption: 'Never settle for less than the best friend you deserve a Love you @devinbrugman X @loversfriendsla @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld.'
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
