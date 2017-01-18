NAFTA an 'early topic' for new administration: Trump nominee
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary says the North American Free Trade Agreement will be among the first orders of business for the new administration. "NAFTA is logically the first thing for us to deal with," billionaire investor Wilbur Ross told the U.S. Senate commerce, science and transportation committee on Wednesday.
