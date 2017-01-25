N.S. electoral map violates charter, says province's highest court
Jean Laroche has been a CBC reporter for 32 years. He's been covering Nova Scotia politics since 1995 and has been at Province House longer than any sitting member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|21 hr
|2 funny
|21
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|22 hr
|True Christian wi...
|46
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
|Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|frequent listener
|7
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC