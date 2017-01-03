Montreal man who killed Olympian Victor Davis faces manslaughter charge in LaSalle case

Glen Crossley, the driver convicted in the hit-and-run incident that killed Olympian Victor Davis, is now facing charges of manslaughter after an incident in LaSalle in September. The 46-year-old turned himself in to police Monday after learning authorities had a warrant for his arrest in connection to the death of a 70-year-old man, who died after suffering a head injury on Sept.

