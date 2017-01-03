Meet Canada's new International Trade...

Meet Canada's new International Trade minister, Francois-Phillippe Champagne

8 hrs ago Read more: Canadian Business Magazine

A lawyer who's worked for a string of major multinationals, Champagne knows the world of global trade-but says Canadians must reap the benefits at home Arguably the biggest promotion in today's federal cabinet shuffle goes to FranA ois-Philippe Champagne, who vaults from parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, a supporting role just outside cabinet, to succeeding Chrystia Freeland in the high-profile post of minister of international trade . I say "arguably" because an obvious case could be made that Freeland is, in fact, the key moving part in the shuffle.

Quebec, Canada

