Man convicted in connection with swim...

Man convicted in connection with swimmera s 1989 death faces manslaughter charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A man convicted of leaving the scene in the 1989 hit-and-run death of Canadian swimming icon Victor Davis has been arraigned on a manslaughter charge in a separate case. Glen Crossley was charged this afternoon in the death of Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old father and grandfather who passed away after an altercation at a Montreal bar last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister Jan 1 Leaf 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... Dec 31 Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec 29 BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC