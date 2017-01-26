Man, 23, shot outside bar on St-Laurent and Prince-Arthur
A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being shot outside a bar in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood early this morning. Shortly after closing time, at around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Prince Arthur Street after reports of gunshots.
