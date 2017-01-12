Loto-QuA bec awards largest-ever jackpot - $60-million - to group ...
A peal of joyous laughter rang out, seconds before the 28 smiling winners, almost all members of the same extended family from the MontA©rA©gie region, filed into a news conference at a downtown Montreal hotel to claim the largest jackpot ever awarded by Loto-QuA©bec: $60-million. On New Year's Day, on their way to a family brunch, Annie Roy, a former Loto-QuA©bec employee, and her husband, Gilles Leprohon, currently an independent contractor for Loto-QuA©bec, stopped at a gas station dA©panneur in L'Ange-Gardien to purchase lottery tickets using the group formula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC