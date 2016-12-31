Living room concerts hit right note as demand for intimate shows rising
Belting out one his newest hits, Those Steady Lights, Montreal-based singer songwriter Adam Karch is performing his 12th show in as many nights. Karch has performed at clubs and festivals and in front of large crowds, but for this show, he's playing in front of 27 people in a Lindenwoods living room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|10 hr
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC