Justin Trudeau sends condolences to all Muslim Canadians

All of Canada is nursing a broken heart in solidarity with the country's Muslim community following a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec City, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday. First in French and then in English, a solemn Trudeau delivered a heartfelt statement in the House of Commons - shortly after Parliament resumed following the Christmas break - to address what he called "a despicable act of terror."

