Justin Trudeau answers questions in Sherbrooke
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a tour of Canada in a series of town hall meetings. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a town hall meeting in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Trudeau is likely to face questions about what the federal government is prepared to do about the deplorable state of social housing in Quebec.
