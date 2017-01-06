James Wilks: Ex-medic faces third sex trial Monday
A former military medic based in London will face his third court martial Monday, on charges of sexual assault and breach of trust. Former petty officer James Wilks, whose job was mainly to screen people seeking to join Canada's military, is accused of fondling women during medical exams at recruiting centres in London and Thunder Bay between 2005 and 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC