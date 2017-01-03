Immigrants most excited about Canada 150 celebrations; Quebecers - not so much

The newest Canadians are the ones most pumped up to celebrate the country's sesquicentennial in 2017 according to a survey on Canada 150 events and attitudes posted online this week by the Department of Canadian Heritage. Among people who weren't born in Canada, 51.6 per cent said they strongly agreed with the statement they were looking forward to celebrating Canada 150 compared to 29.5 per cent of those who were born in Canada.

