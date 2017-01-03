Hudson community pitches in for family who lost home in fire
Residents of Hudson, Que., and the surrounding area are rallying to help a family whose home was destroyed by a fire this week. A woman and her two daughters were forced to jump out of the burning home, Wednesday, with assistance from some Hydro-QuA©bec employees servicing the area.
