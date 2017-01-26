HMV's closing doesn't surprise Ottawa music lovers, retailer
Record Centre owner John Thompson says there will always be a niche market for records, but but not large chains such as HMV. Ottawa music lovers and operators of a popular record store are sad, but not surprised, that Canada's 102 Canadian HMV stores are slated to close.
