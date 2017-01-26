Guerrero named to the Champlain Colle...

Guerrero named to the Champlain College dean's list for the fall 2016 semester

Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Guerrero is majoring in computer forensics and digital investigations.

