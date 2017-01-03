Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C o...

Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C offer deals on National Ski Day

17 hrs ago

Seventeen ski resorts across the country are partnering with Alpine Canada to offer a variety of deals and experiences on Jan. 14, National Ski Day. Resorts offering 50 per cent discounts on lift passes include Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C.; Nakiska and Castle Mountain in Alberta; Holiday Mountain in Manitoba; Horseshoe Valley in Ontario; Mont-Tremblant, Ski Bromont and Stoneham in Quebec; Mont Farlagne in New Brunswick; and Marble Mountain, N.L. Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours from Vancouver International Airport, is offering a $25 learn to ski or snowboard package, including rentals.

