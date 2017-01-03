Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C offer deals on National Ski Day
Seventeen ski resorts across the country are partnering with Alpine Canada to offer a variety of deals and experiences on Jan. 14, National Ski Day. Resorts offering 50 per cent discounts on lift passes include Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C.; Nakiska and Castle Mountain in Alberta; Holiday Mountain in Manitoba; Horseshoe Valley in Ontario; Mont-Tremblant, Ski Bromont and Stoneham in Quebec; Mont Farlagne in New Brunswick; and Marble Mountain, N.L. Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours from Vancouver International Airport, is offering a $25 learn to ski or snowboard package, including rentals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC