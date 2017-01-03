Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C offer deals on National Ski Day

Seventeen ski resorts across the country are partnering with Alpine Canada to offer a variety of deals and experiences on Jan. 14, National Ski Day. Resorts offering 50 per cent discounts on lift passes include Grouse Mountain and Panorama in B.C.; Nakiska and Castle Mountain in Alberta; Holiday Mountain in Manitoba; Horseshoe Valley in Ontario; Mont-Tremblant, Ski Bromont and Stoneham in Quebec; Mont Farlagne in New Brunswick; and Marble Mountain, N.L. Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours from Vancouver International Airport, is offering a $25 learn to ski or snowboard package, including rentals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.