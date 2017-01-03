Gospel singer purchases Muskegon church in need of repairs
Bishop Marvin Sapp, of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, purchased the former St. Jean Baptiste Church from the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, MLive reported. A start date for the services wasn't announced, but Sapp posted on Facebook and Twitter that they will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. It's unclear whether or not he'll officiate services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC