Gentiloni 'close' to Canadian Muslims

Rome, January 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday expressed the solidarity of the Italian government with Canada's Muslim community after the Quebec mosque shooting on Sunday in which six people were killed and eight injured. "The Italian government is close to the victims, relatives and Canadian Muslim community, as well as the government and Prime Minister Trudeau," Gentiloni said.

Quebec, Canada

