Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corr...

Former Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau gets four-year prison term for sponsorship fraud

An 83-hear-old former Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal has been given a four-year prison term. Corriveau's home in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, evaluated at $985,000, will be sold and some of the money will go to the federal government.

