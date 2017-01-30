Five people killed after gunmen open fire at Quebec City mosque
Quebec City police have set up a perimeter around the Islamic cultural centre of Quebec in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. Multiple people were killed and others injured Sunday after gunmen opened fire on worshipers at a Quebec City mosque as evening prayers were ending in what Quebec's premier described as an act of terrorism.
