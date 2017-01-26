Five Dead in Shooting at Quebec Mosque, Reports Say
At least five people were killed Sunday night when multiple gunmen reportedly opened fire during evening prayers at an Islamic center in Quebec City, Canada, the mosque president said. About 40 people were reportedly inside the center at the time of the shooting and others are still being treated for injuries, say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ...
|Jan 26
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 25
|2 funny
|21
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|46
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC