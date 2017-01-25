Finance critic Guy Caron finding 'enthusiasm' for possible NDP leadership run
Quebec MP Guy Caron is setting his sights on a possible leadership bid, and says there is "enthusiasm" around his economy-based vision for the party. Caron told the National Post Tuesday he is "considering what type of team I would have, what type of fundraising I could actually amass, and trying to see what kind of support I could get either from caucus or from longtime NDP activists."
