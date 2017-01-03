Family wants answers after firefighters hour late to blaze that killed dog, destroyed home
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Family wants answers after firefighters hour late to blaze that killed dog, destroyed home.
A family's Alfred farmhouse burned to the ground last week after it took an hour for fire trucks to arrive. The farmhouse burned down on the morning of Dec. 27 after DeschAanes and her partner Ken Tremblay and their 20-month-old son Caleb were out grocery shopping.
