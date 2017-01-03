Family in shock after mother, daughte...

Family in shock after mother, daughter from Lachine killed in head-on collision outside of La Tuque

Stephanie Deschamps, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter, Lexann, were travelling back to their home in Lachine when they collided head on with an SUV on Highway 155. The friends and family of a mother and daughter who were killed in a head-on collision just outside of La Tuque, Que., on Wednesday morning say they're at a loss for words.

