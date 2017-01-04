EMCO Chemical Distributors Canada Ltd. Acquires Inortech Chimie Inc.
EMCO Chemical Distributors Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of EMCO Chemical Distributors, Inc ., Pleasant Prairie, WI, announced that it successfully completed the acquisition of Inortech Chimie Inc., Terrebonne, Quebec. This acquisition reflects EMCO Chemical Distributors' ongoing commitment to increasing its market position in the specialty chemical industry.
