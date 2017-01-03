CRTC sets fast new internet targets f...

CRTC sets fast new internet targets for remote and rural Canada

Will your children one day get access to quality broadband telecommunications that are available to most Canadians living in urban centres? The CRTC took a big step towards achieving that objective late last December, when they re-defined Canada's universal basic telecommunications service objective as 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload. They also said that the landline voice phone is a fading technology and the only medium that matters is broadband internet.

