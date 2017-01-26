Crown calls for stiff penalties and jail terms in Quebec maple syrup theft
The Crown says three men convicted in an $18-million maple syrup heist should face stiff penalties for their part in the scheme. Prosecutor Julien Beauchamp-Laliberte told a court in Trois-Rivieres, Que., today the men should pay back the value of the syrup plus additional fines and should serve jail terms ranging from three to eight years.
