Crown calls for stiff penalties and j...

Crown calls for stiff penalties and jail terms in Quebec maple syrup theft

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Crown says three men convicted in an $18-million maple syrup heist should face stiff penalties for their part in the scheme. Prosecutor Julien Beauchamp-Laliberte told a court in Trois-Rivieres, Que., today the men should pay back the value of the syrup plus additional fines and should serve jail terms ranging from three to eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ... Thu OPP neutral eh 1
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Jan 25 2 funny 21
News Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst... Jan 25 True Christian wi... 46
News What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ... Jan 19 the best answer 1
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... Jan 19 Not the best 2 1
KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " ! Jan 18 Lisa Wraithe - KHAN 2
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Jan 16 lotsa cash wasted... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC