Coroner investigating death of Quebec officer charged after native abuse probe

The coroner's office in Quebec confirmed Wednesday it is investigating the death of a retired officer recently charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into claims of abuse against native women. Alain Juneau, 56, died in his home Jan. 1 in Rimouski, Que, 300 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, coroner's office spokeswoman Genevieve Guilbault said by email.

