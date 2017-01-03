Code of practice for police 'stop and search' powers.
The principles determining when police can use "stop and search" powers have been set out in a code of practice. Promoting public safety and preventing and detecting crime are recognised as the main aims of stop and search in the code, which will come into force in May, if approved by Parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kincardineshire Today.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC