Canada returns more of China's ancient relics
That was one of the heritage objects Canada returned to China last week. Underscoring the strong cooperation between the two countries, it was the third return of cultural property to China by the government in Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ...
|Thu
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 25
|2 funny
|21
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|46
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC