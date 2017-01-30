Canada mosque shooting: 'Lone wolf' g...

Canada mosque shooting: 'Lone wolf' gunman charged with six counts of murder

There are 1 comment on the Sydney Morning Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled Canada mosque shooting: 'Lone wolf' gunman charged with six counts of murder. In it, Sydney Morning Herald reports that:

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
values eh

Toronto, Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/quebec-qc/TEEJJ...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexandre Bissonnette: Canadian National Hero 44 min no shock here 2
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... 8 hr values eh 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... 8 hr values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... 8 hr values eh 1
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... 10 hr You Are Fired 25
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 13 hr Trump march on 4
News Halton police increase patrols around places of... 20 hr Fugitives here 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC