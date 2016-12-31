Canada 150 20161231

Canada 150 20161231

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill - usually reserved for July 1 - took place Saturday evening to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. A kaleidoscope of colours cascaded behind the Parliament Buildings under a dark, overcast sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... 4 hr Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Happy New Year from the Prime Minister 18 hr Leaf 1
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... Sat Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec 29 BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC