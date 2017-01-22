Cameroonian Canadians galvanized by turmoil back home
Members of the young but growing community in Canada have staged small protests across Canada pleading for peace and calm amidst turmoil in Cameroon Since November, members of the young but growing Cameroonian Canadian community have staged small rallies in Toronto, and also in Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal, hoping to draw attention to the conflict in their homeland. The Brampton IT analyst has kept a low profile and worked hard to establish himself in his adopted country, and did not picture himself hoisting protest signs in public, until recently.
