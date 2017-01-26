As House of Commons readies to resume its work, Trudeau shuffles his parliamentary secretaries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec.7, 2016. With the House of Commons set to resume activity next week - its first sitting since before Christmas - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his parliamentary secretaries on Thursday, dropping a few, promoting a few backbenchers and moving others around.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ...
|Thu
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 25
|2 funny
|21
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|46
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
