Arson charge laid after fire near Quyon, Que.
A home and a shed were damaged during a fire police believe was deliberately set at 15 Chemin du Cerfeuil on Saturday, Jan. 28. A 28-year-old man is facing arson and firearms charges after a shed and home were damaged in a fire near Quyon, Que., on Saturday evening. It happened at 15 Chemin du Cerfeuil in the Pontiac region at about 5:45 p.m. ET, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a media release issued Tuesday.
