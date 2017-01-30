Arson charge laid after fire near Quy...

Arson charge laid after fire near Quyon, Que.

Yesterday Read more: CBC News

A home and a shed were damaged during a fire police believe was deliberately set at 15 Chemin du Cerfeuil on Saturday, Jan. 28. A 28-year-old man is facing arson and firearms charges after a shed and home were damaged in a fire near Quyon, Que., on Saturday evening. It happened at 15 Chemin du Cerfeuil in the Pontiac region at about 5:45 p.m. ET, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a media release issued Tuesday.

Quebec, Canada

