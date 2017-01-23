Armed teen 'sneaked into old work to kill ex-colleagues'
Chilling moment teen 'sneaks into his old workplace with gun and knife and dresses up in black in order to murder his ex-colleagues' This is the chilling moment police say a teenager sneaked into his old workplace and dressed up in an all-black outfit to kill his former colleagues with a knife and rifle - only to be caught on CCTV. Xavier Roy, 19, is accused of entering the IGA supermarket on June 12, 2015, the day after he quit, and attempting to murder his colleagues with a knife and pistol - only failing when the gun proved faulty, and his victims fought back.
