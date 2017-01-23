Armed teen 'sneaked into old work to ...

Armed teen 'sneaked into old work to kill ex-colleagues'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Mail

Chilling moment teen 'sneaks into his old workplace with gun and knife and dresses up in black in order to murder his ex-colleagues' This is the chilling moment police say a teenager sneaked into his old workplace and dressed up in an all-black outfit to kill his former colleagues with a knife and rifle - only to be caught on CCTV. Xavier Roy, 19, is accused of entering the IGA supermarket on June 12, 2015, the day after he quit, and attempting to murder his colleagues with a knife and pistol - only failing when the gun proved faulty, and his victims fought back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Sun Frogface Kate 15
News What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ... Jan 19 the best answer 1
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... Jan 19 Not the best 2 1
News Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst... Jan 19 roy 45
KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " ! Jan 18 Lisa Wraithe - KHAN 2
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Jan 16 lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10) Jan 16 frequent listener 7
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC