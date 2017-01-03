'Anytime I hear that door opening... I still think it's going to be her' - Liam Neeson on Natasha Richardson's death 'Anytime I hear that door opening... I still think it's going to be her' - Liam Neeson on Natasha Richardson's death Five years after Natasha Richardson passed away in a tragic ski accident in Canada, her husband Liam Neeson has opened up about the heartbreaking decision to turn her life support machine off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.