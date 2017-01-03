'Anytime I hear that door opening... ...

8 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'Anytime I hear that door opening... I still think it's going to be her' - Liam Neeson on Natasha Richardson's death 'Anytime I hear that door opening... I still think it's going to be her' - Liam Neeson on Natasha Richardson's death Five years after Natasha Richardson passed away in a tragic ski accident in Canada, her husband Liam Neeson has opened up about the heartbreaking decision to turn her life support machine off.

