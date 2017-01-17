Antidepressant use during pregnancy could increase risk of birth defects in baby, study reveals

A new Universite de Montreal study in the British Medical Journal reveals that antidepressants prescribed to pregnant women could increase the chance of having a baby with birth defects. The risk - 6 to 10 %, versus 3 to 5 % in women who do not take the drugs - is high enough to merit caution in their use, especially since, in most cases, they are only marginally effective, the study says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.