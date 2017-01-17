Antidepressant use during pregnancy could increase risk of birth defects in baby, study reveals
A new Universite de Montreal study in the British Medical Journal reveals that antidepressants prescribed to pregnant women could increase the chance of having a baby with birth defects. The risk - 6 to 10 %, versus 3 to 5 % in women who do not take the drugs - is high enough to merit caution in their use, especially since, in most cases, they are only marginally effective, the study says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|19 hr
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|19 hr
|Not the best 2
|1
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Thu
|roy
|45
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Wed
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
|Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10)
|Jan 16
|frequent listener
|7
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC