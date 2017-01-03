Another Quebec town turns to beet juice to battle icy roads
The town of Cowansville, Que., is taking a slightly different approach when it comes to salting icy roads this season. In an effort to reduce its ecological footprint, the municipality in the Eastern Townships has added a little beet juice into the mix, which is meant to save money and protect the environment.
